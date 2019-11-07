SB conveys his regret over Ginigathhena shooting incident

-

Parliamentarian S. B. Dissanayake says that the Police will carry out a proper investigation on the shooting incident in Ginigathhena which involved his security detail.

Two persons were injured, last night (06), when security officers of MP S. B. Dissanayake opened fire at a group who obstructed the MP’s convoy.

The injured persons were hospitalized and two security officers involved in the shooting were arrested by the Ginigathhena Police.

United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) MP S. B. Dissanayaka stated that he deeply regrets the incident.

However, the injured persons are not in critical condition and further, they had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Dissanayake said.