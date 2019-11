-

‘Julampitiye Amare’ has been sentenced to death by the Tangalle High Court over the Katuwana shooting incident in 2012.

The court found him guilty of a double murder when the case was taken up today (07).

Geeganagamage Amarasiri alias ‘Julampitiye Amare’ was imprisoned over the death of two persons at a JVP rally in June 2012.