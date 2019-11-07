-

The two Police Constables attached to MP S.B. Dissanayake’s security detail, who were arrested over the shooting incident at Ginigathhena, have been remanded till the 11th of November.

The suspects were produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court this evening (07).

The magistrate has ordered to bring forth the two Constables for an identity parade on November 11th.

Ada Derana reporter said their faces were completely covered by the officers of the Ginigathhena Police when they were brought to the Hatton Magistrate’s office.

The officers in charge of security for MP Dissanayake had opened fire at a group of individuals in Ginigathhena at around 7.30 pm last evening (06).

It is reported that the vehicle of MP Dissanayake’s security detail had collided against the side-mirror of the van that was carrying several youths, who had been on their way home from a wedding reception.

Subsequently, an argument that had fallen out between the youths in the van and the security personnel of the parliamentarian had escalated.

MP Dissanayake had also made an attempt to settle the argument, however, the two Police Constables in question had opened fire at the youths.

Two persons, who sustained injuries in the incident, were admitted to the Theligama Hospital before being transferred to the Karawanella Hospital and Ginigathhena Hospital for further treatment.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered that the shooting was not a political incident, Police Spokesperson SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said.