Although the ballot paper for Presidential Election 2019 is longer than usual, measures have been taken to make sure that voting can be carried out without hindrance, says Chairman of Elections Commission.

The Elections Commission Chairman Mahinda Deshapriya mentioned this joining the ‘Big Focus’ program on Ada Derana, today (07).

He stated that the voted can, according to the Act, mark their vote by either marking an ‘X’ or writing the digit ‘1’ before the symbol and the name of the preferred contestant.

According to Deshapriya, the voter will have to place their ballot papers diagonally across the ballot booth to mark the vote due to the length of the paper. He added that ballot booths are prepared in a manner to facilitate this.

However, the Elections Commission has made sure the voting process does not hinder any voter, he further said.