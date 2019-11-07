Thajudeen murder: Case against ex-Senior DIG postponed

-

Hearing of the case former DIG Anura Senanayake for concealing evidence on the murder of Sri Lankan rugby player Waseem Thajudeen, has been postponed until December 03.

The case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Wikum Kaluarachchi today (07).

It is reported that the defendant has not appeared before the court for today’s hearing.

The attorney-at-law representing Senanayake has told the court that his client has taken sick and currently receiving treatment at a hospital. He has accordingly sought the court to set another date for the hearing of the case.

The High Court judge then ordered to take up the case again on December 03.

Former Havelock SC captain Thajudeen was found dead on May 17, 2012, inside his car which had apparently crashed into a wall in Kirulapone.

However, the Criminal Investigation Department CID) declared it not to be an accident, resulting in the opening of a murder investigation.

The Attorney General had filed indictments against former Crimes OIC of Narahenpita Police Sumith Perera, former Senior DIG (Western Province) Anura Senanayake and former Judicial Medical Officer of Colombo Dr. Ananda Samarasekara for allegedly suppressing evidence in connection with the murder.

They were later arrested over their alleged involvement in the cover-up of evidence in respect to Thajudeen’s murder and allegedly conspiring to commit the murder while they are currently out on bail.