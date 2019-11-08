President signed regulations for prevention of visual pollution, court told

-

The Attorney General has informed the Court of Appeal that President Maithripala Sirisena signed the series of regulations to be enforced for the prevention of visual pollution at public places.

A State Counsel representing the Attorney General relayed this to the court when the petition filed by the Centre for Environmental Justice (CEJ) last month seeking a court order preventing the illegal display of posters, banners and cut-outs related to election campaigns was taken up today (07).

The Appeals Court has accordingly been informed that the Gazette notification pertaining to this will be issued before long.

The judge bench ordered to call the petition again on the 13th of November and ordered the State Counsel to brief them on the progress of the proceedings in this regard.