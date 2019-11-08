Army soldier arrested for photographing postal voting ballot paper

-

An Army soldier has been arrested by the Monaragala police officers for photographing his postal voting ballot paper.

The arrest was made yesterday (07), on the last day of the postal voting process of the Presidential Election 2019.

The election officers of the Monaragala District Secretariat had held the Army officer in question and handed him over to the Monaragala Police.

The arrestee is a resident of Karagahaliyadda area in Omalpe attached to the Warunagama army camp.

He is to be produced before the Monaragala Magistrate’s Court today (08).