Fishermen advised not to venture into Bay of Bengal sea area

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a special advisory for heavy rain, strong winds and rough seas for naval and fishing community in the Bay of Bengal sea area.

The severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul” in the Bay of Bengal sea area has developed into a very severe cyclonic storm and is now located near latitude 17.2N, longitude 87.6E.

It is very likely to intensify further during next 24 hours and move northwards, towards west Bengal (India) and Bangladesh coast, the warning said.

Heavy showers or thundershowers, very strong winds and high seas can be expected in the sea areas between latitude 15N and 22N, longitude 83E and 94E.

Naval and fishing communities, particularly multiday boats, are advised not to venture into above sea areas and requested to be vigilant in this regards till 11th November.

Intermittent showers or thundershowers, strong winds up to 80-100 kmph & gusting up to 120-130 kmph at times and high to very high seas can be expected over warning area (latitudes 15.0°N to 22.0°N and longitudes 84.00E to 95.0°E).