The threat to our security today is extremism - Anura

National People’s Power (NPP) Presidential Candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the security of the country’s people is facing threats from extremism.

Speaking at an election rally in Ambalangoda, he said that the extremism which surfaced from within the Muslim community resulted in the Easter Sunday attacks and that the extremism which grew in the Sinhalese community led to the attacks on Muslims in Digana, Darga Town and Akurana.

“Today the threat to our security is extremism. The security of our country can be ensured by defeating extremism, racism,” he said.



Dissanayake assured that the only political platform able to defeat extremism and racism in the country is the National People’s Power movement.

He also said that the National People’s Power is the only movement which is able to go near the people without “hanging on the shoulders of any extremists”.

He stated that they had been warned against going to Kattankudy and that due to that reason they visited Kattankudy twice for campaigning.

They told us Kattankudy is a prohibited area for the National People’s Power. But our most successful meeting was held in Kattankudy.

The JVP leader added that the National People’s Power movement is the “one roof” under which all communities from all parts of the country can gather under and that if everyone can unite under one banner that is the defeat of extremism in the country.