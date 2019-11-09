Time has come to give the country young leadership Saijth
November 8, 2019 11:18 pm
DNF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa says that the whole duty of man is to serve man and that those are the footsteps that he is following in.
Speaking at a campaign rally, the UNP deputy leader said that he decided to contest the upcoming presidential poll in order to fulfill a ‘historic’ service the people.
He stated that the time has come for a young leadership for the country and that it’s about time that a young leadership is given the chance.