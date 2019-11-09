Time has come to give the country young leadership  Saijth

Time has come to give the country young leadership  Saijth

November 8, 2019   11:18 pm

-

DNF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa says that the whole duty of man is to serve man and that those are the footsteps that he is following in. 

Speaking at a campaign rally, the UNP deputy leader said that he decided to contest the upcoming presidential poll in order to fulfill a ‘historic’ service the people. 

He stated that the time has come for a young leadership for the country and that it’s about time that a young leadership is given the chance.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories