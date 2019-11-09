Time has come to give the country young leadership  Saijth

-

DNF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa says that the whole duty of man is to serve man and that those are the footsteps that he is following in.

Speaking at a campaign rally, the UNP deputy leader said that he decided to contest the upcoming presidential poll in order to fulfill a ‘historic’ service the people.

He stated that the time has come for a young leadership for the country and that it’s about time that a young leadership is given the chance.