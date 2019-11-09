Afternoon thundershowers expected today; fishermen warned of rough seas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places over the island after 1.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Western and Uva provinces during the morning.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The Meteorology Department says the very severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul” in the Bay of Bengal sea area located near latitude 19.5N, longitude 87.7E. It is very likely to move northwards during next 24hrs, towards West Bengal (India) and Bangladesh coast.

Heavy showers or thundershowers, very strong winds and high seas can be expected in the sea areas between latitude 15N and 22N, longitude 84E and 94E.

The naval and fishing communities (particularly multiday boats) are advised not to venture into above sea areas and requested to be vigilant in this regards till 11th November.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Hambantota. Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly and speed will be (20-40) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.