DRPs letter verifying NIC details recognized as valid document to cast vote

DRPs letter verifying NIC details recognized as valid document to cast vote

November 9, 2019   10:08 am

-

The voters have made their application to obtain the National Identity Card (NIC) can use the letter issued by the Department of Registration of Persons (DRP) verifying the particulars of the NIC as a valid identity document when casting their ballot, says the Election Commission.

The Department of Registrations of Persons had issued this letter printed on a special paper verifying the particulars of the NIC including the name, NIC number and the photograph for the purpose of establishing the identity to cast the vote for the Presidential Election.

The issuance of this special letter concluded yesterday (08).

The Election Commission said the below-mentioned identification documents already issued by the Commission for the purpose of casting the vote at the polling station will also be recognized:

National Identity Card (NIC)
Passport
Driving licence
Government Pensioners’ Identity Card
Elders Identity Card
Bikkhu/Priest Identity Card
Temporary Identity Card - issued by the Election Commission

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories