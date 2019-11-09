15 houses in Wellawaya damaged by gusty winds

November 9, 2019   11:07 am

A total number of 15 houses have been damaged by the gusty winds that swept through Halmilla Wewa village in Wellawaya Divisional Secretariat last evening (07).

Four of these houses were reportedly completely destroyed.

The village was experiencing heavy rains when a gust of wind swept through the area.

It is reported that houses too had fallen on to the houses and roads causing disruptions to the daily activities of the people.

Monaragala Districts Disaster Management Centre stated that immediate action would be taken to provide reliefs to the people plagues by the gusty winds.

