Gotabaya promises to scrap farmers debts

Gotabaya promises to scrap farmers debts

November 9, 2019   02:31 pm

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa says, under his administration he would revoke all the debts of the farmers.

Addressing a rally held at Dambulla yesterday (08), Rajapaksa also promised a guaranteed price for paddy, onion and other cultivations and to boost the economy.

Rajapaksa said he does not intend to limit the farmers’ capacity to a farming economy, but to expand it so that farmers can grow into entrepreneurs.

The local farmers have become helpless as most agricultural products are shipped in to the country at present, the presidential front-runner said further.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories