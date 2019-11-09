Gotabaya promises to scrap farmers debts

-

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s Gotabaya Rajapaksa says, under his administration he would revoke all the debts of the farmers.

Addressing a rally held at Dambulla yesterday (08), Rajapaksa also promised a guaranteed price for paddy, onion and other cultivations and to boost the economy.

Rajapaksa said he does not intend to limit the farmers’ capacity to a farming economy, but to expand it so that farmers can grow into entrepreneurs.

The local farmers have become helpless as most agricultural products are shipped in to the country at present, the presidential front-runner said further.