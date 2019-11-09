Migrant Sri Lankans return to island to support Gotabaya

-

A large number of migrant Sri Lankans is returning to the island to support Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna’s candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the upcoming Presidential Election.

A group of such migrant Sri Lankans could be seen arriving at the Bandaranaike International Airport this morning (09).

Singer Ranil Mallawarachchi, who returned from Australia last evening (08), speaking to the media, said he came back to support Gotabaya Rajapaksa in the Presidential Election, which is set to be held on the 16th November.

A group of about 50 Sri Lankans from Kuwait and two other groups returning from the United Kingdom and Italy also spoke to the media at the airport premises.