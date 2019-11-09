Met. Dept. warns of severe lightning during thundershowers

-

The Department of Meteorology says thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places, particularly in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Southern, Uva, North-western and North-Central provinces and in Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night.

Fairly heavy falls of about 50-75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Uva and Central provinces and in Galle, Matara districts, the Department said further.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.



In the meantime, the very severe cyclonic storm “Bulbul” in the Bay of Bengal sea area is now located near latitude 20.4N, longitude 87.6E, the Meteorology Department stated.

It is very likely to move north-eastwards and cross West Bengal (India) and Bangladesh coast tonight (09).

Heavy showers or thundershowers, very strong winds and high seas can be expected in the sea areas between latitude 15N and 22N, longitude 83E and 94E.

The naval and fishing communities (particularly multiday boats) are advised not to venture into above sea areas and requested to be vigilant in this regards till 11th November.

Intermittent showers or thundershowers, strong winds 80-100 kmph & gusting up to 120- 130 kmph at times and high to very high seas can be expected over warning area (latitudes 15.00N to 22.00N and longitudes 84.00E to 95.00E).