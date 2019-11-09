Navy finds over 3000kg of Beedi leaves from Karaitivu

November 9, 2019   06:05 pm

-

The Navy has recovered a large consignment of Beedi leaves from the sea area of Karaitivu.

Accordingly, the Western Naval Command, during on a patrol in the sea area of Karaitivu yesterday (08), has found 3018.80kg of Beedi leaves in 52 packages, drifting in waters.

It is believed that the consignment has been set adrift, with the intention of smuggling it to the country later.

The stock of Beedi leaves has been handed over to the Director General of Customs for onward investigation.

