Prisons Dept. receives Presidential pardon document for Royal Park murder suspect - The Department of Prisons has received the document for a Presidential pardon for Shramantha Jayamaha, who was imprisoned over thr murder Royal Park apartment in 2005, an incident that gained much media attention at the time.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.