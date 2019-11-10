Eight Brigadiers promoted to Major Generals

-

President Maithripala Sirisena as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has promoted eight senior Brigadiers of the Army to the rank of temporary Major General.

Coincident with the inauguration of the new Army Headquarters on Friday (08), the President has signed the documents to promote 8 Brigadiers, after unveiling the new office of the Commander of the Army at the new Army Headquarters.

The promotions were made upon the recommendations of the Ministry of Defence and the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva.

The newly-promoted Major Generals are as follows: