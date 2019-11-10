PM calls for special parliamentary meeting

-

A special parliamentary meeting will be convened tomorrow (11), stated the Deputy Secretary-General of the Parliament.

Reportedly, this special parliamentary meeting has been convened at the request of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in accordance with the Standing Orders of Parliament.

The meeting is scheduled to be held from 11.30 am to 2.30 pm tomorrow.

Accordingly, the Speaker of the Parliament has requested Members of the Parliament to attend the meeting.

Speaker Karu Jayasuriya recently issued the gazette notification relating to this special Parliamentary session.

Meanwhile, this will be the last meeting of the parliament held before the presidential election.