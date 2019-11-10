Gotabaya no longer a US citizen - Namal

-

Parliamentarian Namal Rajapaksa, posting on Twitter, announced that Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa is no longer a citizen of the United States.

His tweet read:

“Let’s clarify doubts about @PodujanaParty presidential candidate’s U.S. citizenship once and for all. Here’s the proof! @GotabayaR is no longer a U.S. citizen. The @officialunp can now move on to another mudslinging campaign. #SriLanka #PresPollSL #PresPoll2019”

Along with the tweet, MP Rajapaksa posted an image of the Certificate of Loss of Nationality of the United States.



Earlier, Minister of Sports Harin Fernando had taken it to Twitter stating Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s name was not included in Federal register issued by the US denouncing the individuals of their US citizenship.

He stated that the former Defense Secretary will remain a citizen of the US and will not be able to function as the President of Sri Lanka even if he is elected into the office.

His tweet:

“The Federal Register denouncing the individuals of their U.S Citizenship released with Nandasena Gotabhaya Rajapksha’s name, not in it. @gotabayaR will remain a citizen of USA and will not be able to function as President even if he is elected into office.”

Fernando further said that Presidential Election 2019 is now officially a battle between a Sri Lankan versus an American.