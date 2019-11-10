Will strengthen waste management program - Gotabaya

November 10, 2019   12:18 pm

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate, says he hopes to implement the waste management program strongly and effectively, in collaboration with all Pradeshiya Sabhas and Urban Councils.

He expressed these views speaking at a public meeting held in Badulla, yesterday (09).

Addressing the rally, he said his manifesto is a completely practical program.

The former Defense Secretary says that their manifesto has been created by collecting ideas and views of experts and community.

He further assured that he would fulfill all the promises in his manifesto within his tenure.

