We will ensure the right to language  Anura

National People’s Power (NPP) Presidential Candidate Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that he will ensure the right to language.

Speaking at a public rally in Kuliyapitiya, he pointed out that there are 2 mother tongues used in the country; Sinhala and Tamil.

He says it is the responsibility of the government to make sure that people can connect with the government through their own mother tongue.

“They should have the right to learn in their mother tongue. They should have the right to file a complaint at the police in their mother tongue.

If you speak Tamil, you should have the right to lodge a complaint at the police station in Tamil. But today this doesn’t happen in most places. They tell the complaint in broken-Sinhala. The officer writes it down the way he understands it. Then they have to sign saying that they have read and understood the complaint lodges. This is not fair.”

Dissanayake further said that they will not combine religion with politics.