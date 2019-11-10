Will take a decision on CBK after election - Dayasiri

-

General Secretary of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) MP Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that a decision will be taken against former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, who acted against the decision of the party, after the Presidential Election.

Speaking to the media in Kandy, Jayasekara said that their top priority at this moment is to ensure the victory of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the presidential election.

Meanwhile, it has been decided to remove the SLFP electoral organizers who attended the convention of ‘Organization to Protect SLFP’, recently held at the Sugathadasa Indoor Stadium, from their posts.

The Acting Chairman of SLFP Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa said that temporary organizers will be appointed to fill in the vacated positions.