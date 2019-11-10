Royal Park murder convict released under presidential pardon

-

Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha, who was sentenced to death over the Royal Park murder case in 2005, has been released on presidential Pardon.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons T.M.J.W.Thennakoon said the Prisons Department yesterday (09) received the document signed by the President to grant Presidential pardon to the convicted.

Accordingly, Jayamaha had left the Kuruwita Prison at 4.30 pm yesterday, said Commissioner of Prisons Bandula Jayasinghe.

Shramantha Jayamaha was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Swedish national, Yvonne Jonsson on July 1, 2005, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison by the Colombo High Court.

In 2012, the Appeals Court overturned the sentence on Shramantha Jayamaha from 12 years to a death sentence.

In October 2013, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence given by the Appeals Court to Shramantha Jayamaha.

Yvonne Jonsson was residing at her apartment on the 23rd floor of the Royal Park complex in Rajagiriya while her body was found on the 19th floor.

Last month, President Maithripala Sirisena had said he may consider granting a Presidential pardon to the Royal Park murder convict, as he had served his prison term on good behavior while completing his doctorate.