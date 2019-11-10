-

Ven. Omalpe Sobhitha Thero has called on for the implementation of an elephant conservation policy to protect the wild elephants of Sri Lanka.

The Thero made this plea engaging in a silent protest march organized under the theme ‘Awasan Kunchanadayata Pera Saddanthayange Horawa’ (Hour of the Giants before the Final Trumpet) in Colombo, yesterday (09).

Stating that he hopes to bring this up with the presidential candidates, Sobhitha Thero said that all have forgotten about this issue as the Presidential Election has become a priority.

Whichever government in power must take steps to ensure the safety of the elephants in the future.

The protest march had been organized with the aim of bringing the attention to implement an elephant conservation policy in the country and a 2020 Road Map for the conservation of Sri Lankan elephants.

The silent march commenced near the Colombo Town Hall and proceeded up to the Independence Square.