One killed in shooting- stabbing incident at Sella Kataragama

November 10, 2019   06:06 pm

A stabbing and shooting incident is reported from the Sella Kataragama area, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

A person has been killed in the incident and another is reported to have been injured.

Reportedly, 2 persons have been stabbed and shot at in the Sella Kataragama area in Bogaha Junction, Thanamalwila Road.

The incident had taken place at around 4.45 pm this evening (10).

The injured person has been admitted to the Kataragama hospital, stated the Police.

The body of the deceased is currently kept at the Kataragama Hospital mortuary.

The suspects of the incident have been identified; however, the cause of the attack is yet to revealed, stated the Police.

Kataragama Police have launched further investigations into the matter.

