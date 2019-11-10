Two including Harshas secretary arrested with mudslinging leaflets against Gotabaya
November 10, 2019 07:34 pm
Two persons have been arrested over distributing derogatory leaflets against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
The stock of mudslinging leaflets has been discovered among the promotional material of Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa, inside a house in Mirihana, Nugegoda.
Reportedly, one of the arrestees is a coordinating secretary employed under Non-Cabinet Minister Harsha de Silva.