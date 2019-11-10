-

Two persons have been arrested over distributing derogatory leaflets against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The stock of mudslinging leaflets has been discovered among the promotional material of Presidential Candidate Sajith Premadasa, inside a house in Mirihana, Nugegoda.

Reportedly, one of the arrestees is a coordinating secretary employed under Non-Cabinet Minister Harsha de Silva.