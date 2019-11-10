Deadline to apply for temporary IDs for election extended

November 10, 2019   09:26 pm

The Elections Commission has decided to extend the deadline imposed to apply for temporary identity cards pertaining to the Presidential Election 2019 until the 12th of November.

Application for temporary identity cards for persons who do not have a valid identity card to vote at the presidential election commenced on October 18 and it was due to expire yesterday (09).

However, according to Saman Sri Ratnayake, the Commissioner-General of Elections, the deadline was extended following a discussion held yesterday.

Those who were unable to apply for a temporary application yet can contact the Grama Niladhari of their area to apply, said Ratnayake.

Meanwhile, the distribution of polling cards for the Presidential Election 2019 concluded yesterday.

Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne said that 98 percent of the polling cards have been distributed.

If a person has not received their polling card as of yet, an inquiry could be made into the post office in the relevant area, added the Postmaster General.

