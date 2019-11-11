-

Minister Sajith Premadasa says that he will cut down the unnecessary expenditure of the government and use that money on the people.

The New Democratic Front (NDF) presidential candidate mentioned this addressing a public rally held in Nuwara Eliya.

He says although he studied both in England and in the United States of America, he never withdrew from his Sri Lankan citizenship.

Therefore, an ‘original Sri Lankan’ will become the President of Sri Lanka on November 16, he added.

He says that he doesn’t need tuition from anyone on citizenship as he is an ‘original Sri Lankan’.

Premadasa said that everything included in his manifesto will be carried out for the people.

“Some ask where I will get the money to do all these.

If leaders can find money to experience luxury by building the Lotus Tower, Nelum Pokuna and palaces in Jaffna, I will fulfill my promises by sacrificing the luxury lives of politicians.

Will halt leaders’ unnecessary expenditure and foreign travel and enjoying luxuries at 7-star hotel and spend every penny of this country on strengthening the public and the development of the motherland.”