Do not be deceived by baseless mudslinging - Gotabaya

As it has been revealed that groups frustrated before the defeat are conspiring to carry out baseless mudslinging propaganda in the days leading up to the presidential election, refrain from being misguided, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa requests the public.

The presidential candidate expressed these views addressing a public meeting held Nochchiyagama.

Rajapaksa says that while he and Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is educating the public on their policies, security, and economy, some, frustrated by the imminent defeat, are mudslinging despite not achieving anything while in power for 5 years.

These groups are conspiring to spread such baseless allegations against him during November 14th and 15th when is it illegal to carry out election propaganda, he added.

Reasserting that he had revoked his dual citizenship, Gotabaya Rajapaksa said he will unfalteringly move forward in the face of mudslinging.

The former Defense Secretary urged the public not to be deceived by lies and slander.