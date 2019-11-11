47 motorcycles destroyed in fire at PSD building

-

Forty-seven motorcycles and a three-wheeler parked within the Presidential Security Division (PSD) building in Colombo Fort have been destroyed by a fire last night.

Police Spokesman SSP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the vehicles parked in the ground floor of the PSD building were destroyed in the fire.

The fire had broke out at around 10.00 p.m. last night in the PSD vehicle yard at Mudalige Mawatha, Colombo 01.

Five fire trucks were dispatched to the location as firefighters had assisted to extinguish the flames.

However, police confirmed that 47 motorcycle and a three-wheeler had already been destroyed by the fire by then.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the fire.

Meanwhile the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained while Fort Police is conducting further investigations.