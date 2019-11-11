High possibility for afternoon thundershowers

-

The possibility for afternoon thundershowers is high over most parts of the island today (11), according to the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m. while showers or thundershowers will occur in Western and Southern provinces and in Puttalam district particularly along coastal areas during the morning too.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75-100mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kaluthara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 50-75mm can be expected at some places in North-western province and in Colombo, Gampaha, Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in North-central, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

Sea Areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the island during the afternoon or night.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and speed will be 20-30 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.