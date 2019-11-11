Three Indian fishermen arrested in Sri Lankan waters

-

Sri Lanka Navy personnel apprehended 3 Indian fishermen along with a fishing trawler belonging to them for engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan territorial waters.

The arrest was made by the Northern Naval Command, during a routine patrol in the seas North-West of Kovilan Point on November 09.

The arrested fishers were brought to SLNS Uththara and seized fishing trawler was brought to the naval base SLNS Elara.

The fishermen was handed over to the Assistant Director of Fisheries in Jaffna for onward legal action, following a medical test, the navy said.

According to India media, the arrested fishermen are from Kottaipattinnam in the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu.