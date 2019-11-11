Suspects of Sella Kataragama murder revealed

Suspects of Sella Kataragama murder revealed

November 11, 2019   10:33 am

-

Police have been able to uncover many details into the shooting-stabbing incident which killed one in Sella Kataragama, stated the Police.

One person was killed and another was injured after being stabbed and shot at in the Sella Kataragama area in Bogaha Junction, Thanamalwila Road, last evening (10).

Reportedly, the deceased is a 26-year-old male from Sella Kataragama. The body is kept at the Kataragama Hospital morgue.

The injured 42-year-old, also from Sella Kataragama, is currently receiving treatment at the Hambantota Hospital.

Kataragama Police have identified the suspects of the attack and are investigating to make the relevant arrests.

However, the reason behind the incident has not been revealed as of yet.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories