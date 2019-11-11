Suspects of Sella Kataragama murder revealed

-

Police have been able to uncover many details into the shooting-stabbing incident which killed one in Sella Kataragama, stated the Police.

One person was killed and another was injured after being stabbed and shot at in the Sella Kataragama area in Bogaha Junction, Thanamalwila Road, last evening (10).

Reportedly, the deceased is a 26-year-old male from Sella Kataragama. The body is kept at the Kataragama Hospital morgue.

The injured 42-year-old, also from Sella Kataragama, is currently receiving treatment at the Hambantota Hospital.

Kataragama Police have identified the suspects of the attack and are investigating to make the relevant arrests.

However, the reason behind the incident has not been revealed as of yet.