Two death row inmates protest demanding presidential pardon

Two inmates at the Welikada Prison, who have been sentenced to death, are engaged in a protest on top of the Prison roof.

Reportedly, they demand that they, too, be granted the presidential pardon.

They say that if the murder convict of the Royal Park incident can be granted with a presidential pardon, they too demand a presidential pardon for themselves.

Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha, who was sentenced to death over the Royal Park murder case in 2005, has been released on presidential Pardon, on Saturday (November 09).

Shramantha Jayamaha was convicted of murdering 19-year-old Swedish national, Yvonne Jonsson on July 1, 2005.

In 2012, the Appeals Court overturned the sentence on Shramantha Jayamaha from 12 years to a death sentence. In October 2013, the Supreme Court confirmed the death sentence given by the Appeals Court to Shramantha Jayamaha.