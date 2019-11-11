Navy arrests 8 illegal migrants

November 11, 2019   12:48 pm

Eight Sri Lankan nationals who attempted illegal migration to India by boat have been apprehended by Sri Lanka Navy personnel at Talaimannar this morning (11).

The suspects were arrested during a patrol carried out by personnel from the North Central Naval Command in the Welipara 07 area in Talaimannar.

The arrested individuals include five men, one woman and two children while they had attempted to illegally travel to India, according to the navy.

