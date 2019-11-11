Two arrested with mudslinging leaflets against Gotabaya remanded

-

The two persons arrested over distributing defamatory leaflets against Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa have been remanded until the 14th of November.

Two persons were arrested, yesterday (10) over distributing mudslinging leaflets against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

One of the arrestees was identified as a coordinating secretary employed under Non-Cabinet Minister Harsha de Silva.