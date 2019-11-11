Two arrested with mudslinging leaflets against Gotabaya remanded

Two arrested with mudslinging leaflets against Gotabaya remanded

November 11, 2019   01:02 pm

-

The two persons arrested over distributing defamatory leaflets against Presidential Candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa have been remanded until the 14th of November.

Two persons were arrested, yesterday (10) over distributing mudslinging leaflets against Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

One of the arrestees was identified as a coordinating secretary employed under Non-Cabinet Minister Harsha de Silva.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories