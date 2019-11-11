Name given by Sri Lanka to be used for next cyclonic storm

-

After Cyclone Bulbul, the next tropical cyclone that would be formed in the Indian sub-continent would be named ‘Pawan’. According to the existing list, ‘Pawan’ is the name given by Sri Lanka.

The names of the cyclones that form in the Indian Ocean are sequentially listed in a table in alphabetical order of the names of the eight countries.

The cyclonic storm Pawan, pronounced as ‘Pavan’, means ‘wind’. After Cyclone Pawan, the next cyclone will be named ‘Amphan’, a name given by Thailand.

The names of the cyclones in the Indian Ocean region are decided by eight countries including India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman and Thailand. These eight nations have been giving names to cyclonic storms since 2004.

Till date, 64 cyclones have been named by these eight nations, of which 8 names have been given by India -Agni, Akash, Bijli, Jal, Lehar, Megh, Sagar and Vayu. Of the 64 names suggested, 62 have already been used.

The list of the names of cyclones will end after Cyclone Amphan. After all the cyclone names are used, the committee would meet again, and a fresh list will be prepared by the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre (RSMC).

The recent cyclones that have been formed in the Indian Ocean are Cyclone Fani (Bangladesh), Cyclone Hikaa (Maldives), followed by Kyarr (Myanmar), Maha (Oman), Bulbul (Pakistan).

The List of Names Given to Cyclones:

Source: Latestly

-Agencies