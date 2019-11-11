PMD issues clarification on presidential pardon for Royal Park murder convict

-

Granting of the presidential pardon to the Royal Park murder convict was carried out on the recommendations of a special committee of officials, civil organizations, and several distinguished members of the society, stated President’s Media Division.

Jude Shramantha Anthony Jayamaha, who was sentenced to death over the Royal Park murder case in 2005, was released on presidential Pardon, on Saturday (November 09).

Issuing a statement, today (11), President’s Media Division said that President Maithripala Sirisena received written requests and recommendations from religious leaders, former Supreme Court judges, lawyers, civil society activists, youth organizations and many other parties for a presidential pardon considering the positive aspects of Shramantha Jayamaha.

The statement stated that MP Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thero took initiative and played an important role in gaining the presidential pardon for the convicted youth.

Along with Rathana Thero, Ven. Baddegama Samitha Thero, Ven. Keradewala Punnaratana Thero, Ven. Balangoda Buddhagosha Thero, and Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Galle Rev. Raymond Wickremasinghe had made requests for a Presidential Pardon.

Additionally, former Supreme Court Justice Rohini Marasinghe and Attorneys-at-Law Mahesh Madawala, Nalini Manatunga, Nilruk Ilakathrige, Kumudu Nanayakkara had also made recommendations and requests to the President on the matter.

Civil organizations such as the Wijayananda Social Services Development Foundation of Weliwatta Wijayananda Temple, Galle and the Nawa Jeewana Amadyapa Handa of Roomassala, Unawatuna had made requests to the President.

Further, The President also considered the recommendations and suggestions made by a special committee comprising high ranking officials from the Ministry of Justice on Shramantha Jayamaha.

In view of all these, the President granted Presidential Pardon to Shramantha Jayamaha considering the reports made by the Department of Prisons and recommendations other relevant government agencies regarding the conduct of the convict, read the statement.