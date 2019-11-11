If possible, Rajitha will bring Zahran back from dead - Mahinda

November 11, 2019   05:34 pm

Some United National Party (UNP) MPs are creating mudslinging propaganda in the face of defeat, according to Leader of the Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa.

He expressed these views to the media following a religious event held in Anuradhapura.

As opponents have nothing left to say, they will get liars to say many things, Rajapaksa points out.

Stating that they might bring even Zahran’s wife to make statements, Mahinda Rajapaksa said that if possible, Rajitha [Senaratne] might bring Zahran himself back from the dead.

Such offenses may result in 5 years’ worth of jail time, he added.

The Opposition Leader says that presidential candidate Gotabaya Rajapaksa will win the Presidential election by 54 percent and that this has instilled fear among the opponents.

