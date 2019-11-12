Possible thundershowers after 1pm today

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur over most parts of the island after 1.00 p.m., says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy falls of about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Light showers can be expected in coastal areas of the Eastern province during the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces during the morning.

The Department requests the general public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota, the Meteorology Department stated.

Winds will be North-easterly and speed will be (20-30) kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.