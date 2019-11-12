Man convicted for possessing drugs sentenced to death

Man convicted for possessing drugs sentenced to death

November 12, 2019   09:46 am

-

A person who was convicted for the possession of 200g 600mg of heroin has been sentenced to death.

He was arrested by the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) back in 2011 and the case against him was heard before the Colombo High Court.

The court yesterday (11) sentenced the defendant to death as he was found guilty for the charges laid against him.

The defendant is a 56-year-old hailing from Beragama Road in Ambalantota, according to the Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories