Foreign election observers set to arrive today & tomorrow

A group of foreign election observers are set to arrive in the country within today (12) and tomorrow (13), according to the Commissioner General of Elections Saman Sri Rathnayake.

Accordingly, these 14 observers from India, Indonesia, Maldives, South Africa, Bhutan and Bangladesh will monitor the Presidential Election 2019, set to be held this Saturday.

Several groups of foreign election observers including one team from the European Union have already arrived in the country.

They have reportedly commenced pre-election monitoring activities across the country.