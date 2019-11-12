65kg of Beedi leaves found during search operation

65kg of Beedi leaves found during search operation

November 12, 2019   12:01 pm

-

During a search in the lagoon area northeast of the Mandaitivu Island, the Navy recovered 65.35kg of Beedi leaves.

The Northern Naval Command, during a search, had recovered this package of beedi leaves submerged in the lagoon area northeast of the Mandaitivu Island. 

The stock of beedi leaves is due to be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation.

Meanwhile the Navy, during search operations in the sea areas south and west of the Talaimannar Lighthouse on 10th and 11th November, had apprehended 03 persons with a total of 873kg of beedi leaves.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories