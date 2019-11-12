65kg of Beedi leaves found during search operation

-

During a search in the lagoon area northeast of the Mandaitivu Island, the Navy recovered 65.35kg of Beedi leaves.

The Northern Naval Command, during a search, had recovered this package of beedi leaves submerged in the lagoon area northeast of the Mandaitivu Island.

The stock of beedi leaves is due to be handed over to the Jaffna Customs for onward investigation.

Meanwhile the Navy, during search operations in the sea areas south and west of the Talaimannar Lighthouse on 10th and 11th November, had apprehended 03 persons with a total of 873kg of beedi leaves.