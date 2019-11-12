Five arrested for assaulting female PS member

-

Police have arrested five suspects including a Pradeshiya Sabha member in connection with the assault of a female member of the Ridimaliyadda Pradeshiya Sabha.

Police said that the incident had been reported on November 10th and that the suspects were arrested today (12).

The arrested suspects include Sisira Kumara Bandara, who is also a member of the Ridimaliyadda Pradeshiya Sabha.

Meanwhile police have also arrested R.M. Jayathilake (41), R.M. Premadasa (44), Siril Rajapaksa (44) and H.N. Perera (47) in connection with the incident.

They are to be produced before the court while Mahiyanganaya Police is conducting further investigations.