Five arrested for assaulting female PS member

Five arrested for assaulting female PS member

November 12, 2019   01:15 pm

-

Police have arrested five suspects including a Pradeshiya Sabha member in connection with the assault of a female member of the Ridimaliyadda Pradeshiya Sabha.

Police said that the incident had been reported on November 10th and that the suspects were arrested today (12).

The arrested suspects include Sisira Kumara Bandara, who is also a member of the Ridimaliyadda Pradeshiya Sabha.

Meanwhile police have also arrested R.M. Jayathilake (41), R.M. Premadasa (44), Siril Rajapaksa (44) and H.N. Perera (47) in connection with the incident.

They are to be produced before the court while Mahiyanganaya Police is conducting further investigations. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories