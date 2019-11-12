Suspect arrested with drugs shot dead while fleeing

-

A suspect who was arrested with heroin has been shot dead by police officers when the former attempted to escape while being escorted under custody to the Karapitiya JMO this afternoon (12).

The suspect was arrested with 34 grams of heroin by officers of the Galle – Karapitiya Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) today while he was then taken to the Judicial Medical Officer (JMO) of the Karapitiya Hospital.

The suspect who was handcuffed had allegedly attempted to escapade as they neared the hospital, prompting the police officers to open fire.

The suspect, a resident of –BopePoddala, had succumbed to injuries from the shooting.