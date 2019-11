-

Thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places during the evening or night, particularly in Ratnapura, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle, Matara and Kalutara districts.

Fairly heavy rainfall about 75-100 mm can be expected at some places also, the Department of Meteorology said.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph also possible during thundershowers.