Two suspects have been arrested with 105 kilograms of Kerala Ganja at Mulankavil on the Jaffna-Mannar road.

The arrests were made during a raid carried out this morning based on information received by officers of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB).

The arrested suspects include a 17-year-old youth from Mulankavil and a 36-year-old man from Pesalai.