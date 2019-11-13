I practice the small mans politics  Sajith

November 12, 2019   11:22 pm

NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa says that he is not a person who engages in the “usual” politics and that what he practices is the politics of the “small man”.

Speaking during a campaign rally in Moratuwa, the minister said that he eagerly awaiting until the 16th of November on order to strengthen the carpentry industry in the country.

“I promise you that the golden age of the carpentry industry will be created after the 16th,” he said.

